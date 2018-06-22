New Gold Star monument to be dedicated at former Navy base in Brunswick

Courtesy of John James Courtesy of John James

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 22, 2018 8:41 am

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A small garden and large, free-standing bronze plaque will be unveiled Saturday at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station to honor “Gold Star” family members, those who lost loved ones serving in the armed forces.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday to open the ceremony.

The Harpswell Garden Club worked with the Garden Club Federation of Maine to create the nationally recognized site in the P-3 Park on land donated by the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, the entity charged with redeveloping the former base, according to a news release.

The plaque is designed to “bring a measure of support, hope and healing to loved ones and friends who are reminded daily of their service member’s ultimate sacrifice,” according to the release.

Following the unveiling ceremony, a public reception will be held at the Brunswick Naval Museum to celebrate the Gold Star marker and the 50th anniversary of the Brunswick Naval Air Station Gardens.

The museum’s courtyard and garden contain more than a dozen plaques with 102 names of crew members who died while flying maritime patrol missions with Brunswick-based squadrons, according to the release.

P-3 Park is located at 179 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick Landing, in Brunswick.

