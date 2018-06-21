Bangor native named new head of Baxter State Park

Baxter State Park Authority | BDN Baxter State Park Authority | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 10:33 am

The Baxter State Park Authority on Thursday announced that it has appointed Eben Sypitkowski as the new director of Baxter State Park.

Sypitkowski succeeds Jensen Bissell, who has been director since 2005 when Irvin “Buzz” Caverly retired after a 46-year career at the park where he held various positions, including director.

Sypitkowski, a graduate of Bangor High School and Bates College in Lewiston, also earned a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Maine in Orono. He is currently serving as Baxter State Park’s resource manager and is managing its Scientific Management Area.

Sypitkowski will lead approximately 22 year-round and 39 seasonal employees.

Baxter State Park was the goal of former Gov. Percival Baxter, who bought the park’s first parcel in 1932 and purchased other parcels over a 31-year period, donating them to state under terms that it would be “forever wild.” The park, which sits northwest of Millinocket, now consists of 209,644 acres, including the state’s highest peak, Mount Katahdin.

