Friday, June 22, 2018: Collins toes party line, Trump bashing, Sessions bullies children

June 21, 2018 8:00 am

Collins toes party line

As a mother and a human being, I find the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents horrifyingly cruel. The Trump administration is turning America into a country that explicitly endorses traumatizing children for political and corporate gain. (The GEO Group, a major Republican donor, stands to profit handsomely from this policy.)

Despite numerous reports of inhumane treatment and abuse in these facilities, despite the persistent and vocal outcry of not only her constituency, but also of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychiatric Association, the United Nations, Pope Francis and other religious leaders, Sen. Susan Collins continues her record of failing to act on critical issues that matter to the people of Maine.

Although she publicly states that she opposes the separation of immigrant families, she went on to object to the Keep Families Together Act, co-sponsored by our own Sen. Angus King, a bill that contains provisions to ensure the safety and well-being of these children. Instead, Collins felt that the best path to remediating this travesty is a Republican-backed immigration bill already in Congress.

In other words, Collins once again toed the party line, a line that is increasingly moving to the right, betraying her own centrist values and those of the people of Maine, who elected her to be their voice.

Bethany Mulkern

Old Orchard Beach

Trump bashing

Why is it not an issue if I am sent to jail and not allowed to bring my children? As a legal American citizen, you would think our legislators would be irate. Evidently, traumatizing an American citizen’s children is not a concern.

Separating illegal immigrants from their families is a terrible thing to do, according to Sen. Susan Collins. President Donald Trump bashing has become a national hobby, with Collins joining the offensive.

If the president announced a cure for cancer has been discovered, as a result of his influence, the left would reject it and refuse the cure.

John Neal

Millinocket

Sessions bullies children

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Border Patrol to separate children from their parents. My great-grandfather was Irish and would have pointed out that Sessions could have taken the idea for this policy from reading Jonathan Swift’s “ A Modest Proposal” (1729), an essay describing what could be done to solve the problem of too many Irish babies. Google it for a quick, fascinating read.

Sessions’ order created a terrific recruiting tool for the Republican Party: voters will undoubtedly be attracted by the thrill that Sessions brought to making the process of separating children from parents rise to the level of adult pornography — so attractive and fascinating, so stinky, disgusting and appalling that you can’t avert your eyes.

Sessions’ brilliant stroke was to dig out the leather-bound version of his old family Bible. Using his slightly modified version of Scripture to justify separating children from parents will raise obscenity to the level of a new art form and the soon-to-be-marketed Eau de Bull Manure emanating from his barnyard Bible will be the new Republican Party recruiting tool, as alluring as “new car smell” is for selling cars.

Sessions has definitely demonstrated a big, tough guy style of leadership by bullying children. Wrong on, Sessions, Wrong on.

Gary W. Conrad

Bar Harbor