Portland eyes building state’s largest homeless shelter near Westbrook city line

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 12:22 pm

Portland staff are recommending building a new homeless shelter on Brighton Avenue, adjacent to The Barron Center and Westbrook city line.

The proposed 200-bed facility, which will offer services such as on-site meals and mental health and substance use counseling, is meant to replace the cramped Oxford Street Shelter that has been the center of rising tension in Portland’s troubled Bayside neighborhood.

The Oxford Street Shelter, currently the state’s largest homeless shelter, now has space for 154 people to sleep. But the city often relies on the Preble Street Resource Center to absorb overflow, city officials said previously.

The city previously estimated that the new facility would allow it to save about $500,000 from the Oxford Street shelter’s $3.5 million budget.

Thursday’s announcement followed a yearlong site search and evaluation of best practices in Maine and Boston, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

