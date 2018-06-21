Leadership changes in works at pair of Maine community colleges

Courtesy of Maine Community College System Washington County Community College Courtesy of Maine Community College System Washington County Community College

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 4:30 pm

Southern Maine Community College’s president of seven years is leaving for a system-level post, sparking a leadership shakeup.

Ron Cantor, SMCC’s president, is stepping down July 31 to work on “strategic initiatives” at the system level, according to a Maine Community College System news release.

“The board [of trustees] is grateful to Ron for his leadership of our largest college and his deep commitment to the students and businesses we serve,” said Jean Ginn Marvin, chairwoman of the MCCS board. “His tenure has been marked by the launch of SMCC’s Midcoast Campus in Brunswick, strong community partnerships, and progressive programming in a number of areas.”

System president Derek Langhauser decided to postpone a traditional nationwide search for a replacement in order to “keep the momentum” toward systemwide planning and new workforce training investments, according to Thursday’s release.

Washington County Community College President Joseph Cassidy will leave to take over the SMCC leadership post. Susan Mingo, who currently works as dean of enrollment management and student services at WCCC, will replace Cassidy. Both switches take effect Aug. 1.

Cassidy has been at WCCC for 14 years, first joining as an instructor. He’s been president since 2013 and simultaneously filled in at Eastern Maine Community College in 2015. Mingo has been involved in WCCC administration since 2005.

Cassidy and Mingo will each receive three-year appointments. As those terms conclude, the board of trustees will decide whether national searches should be launched.

“Our System is extremely fortunate to have strong leaders across our colleges who make it possible to ensure that its institutions continue to be well run during periods of transition,” Langhauser said. “Both Joe Cassidy and Susan Mingo will bring steady, proven leadership to their new posts and will enable both institutions to continue their strong forward momentum.”

