WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 21, 2018 7:36 am

Katharine “Katy” Kinney, 36, of Gorham has been found safe and unharmed.

Police want to thank the public for helping to share her story on social media.

Kinney’s family has been notified.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.