June 21, 2018
Koko, the beloved gorilla that learned sign language, has died

Ron Cohn/The Gorilla Foundation/Koko.org, via The Washington Post | BDN
Koko and her longtime caretaker, Penny Patterson, are seen with a kitten.
Lindsey Bever, The Washington Post

Koko, a beloved gorilla that learned to communicate with humans and then stole their hearts, has died.

The Gorilla Foundation said the 46-year-old celebrity ape — a western lowland gorilla — died in her sleep this week at the organization’s preserve in Northern California. The Gorilla Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the species and their habitats, said in a statement that Koko will be remembered “as the primary ambassador for her endangered species.”

“Koko touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas and an icon for interspecies communication and empathy,” the statement said. “She was beloved and will be deeply missed.”

The gorilla was born at the San Francisco Zoo on Independence Day in 1971 and officially named Hanabi-ko, which means “fireworks child” in Japanese, although she was mostly known by her nickname, Koko, according to the Gorilla Foundation.

