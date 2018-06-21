First lady dons ‘I don’t care’ jacket on way to meet migrant children

Andrew Harnik | AP Andrew Harnik | AP

The Associated Press • June 21, 2018 3:57 pm

McALLEN, Texas — First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

There, third-graders separated from their parents welcomed the first lady with a large paper American flag they’d signed.

The first lady’s visit came the morning after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families that entered the U.S. illegally.

Visiting another classroom, Mrs. Trump asked children where they were from and how long they’d been at the center where staff said children typically spend between 42 and 45 days. She told children to “be kind and nice to each other” as she left another classroom.

The first lady said she wanted to lend her support to the children, and asked staff to reunite them with their families as quickly as possible.

