Federal prosecutor, MDEA agent honored for work on gang case

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 12:05 pm

A federal prosecutor and a Maine Drug Enforcement special agent last week were honored at the Department of Justice’s 34th Director’s Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C. for their work to break up a drug and gun pipeline in Maine, according to a press release issued by the Maine U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Casey of Bangor was one of 162 members of the DOJ recognized June 15. MDEA Special Agent Christopher Gardner was recognized posthumously.

Gardner, of Veazie, was a 27-year veteran of the University of Maine Police Department. Until his sudden death in November 2016 at the age of 47, Gardner had been on assignment with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for 10 years.

He died of complications from surgery to his Achilles tendon, which he injured while on duty and training at a firing range. His brother William Gardner Jr. of Brewer said Thursday that “Chris would have been proud to receive such a tremendous award” for being a member of the team.

“They all deserve the director’s award for their fearless service to the people of this state and our nation,” William Gardner said. “Chris had great determination, sense of purpose and drive, and a kind heart.”

Casey and Gardner, along with their counterparts in Connecticut, were recognized for Superior Performance by a Litigative Team for their work investigating and prosecuting the Red Side Guerilla Brims. The investigation revealed that members and associates of the New Haven, Connecticut-based street gang were involved in narcotics trafficking and related acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, assaults and armed robberies.

In addition to distributing crack cocaine and other narcotics in and around New Haven, the investigation showed that members and associates of the gang transported drugs to Bangor, where they sold and/or traded narcotics for firearms. Local drug users also bought guns in the Bangor area for dealers from New Haven. Gang members then brought the firearms back to Connecticut and distributed them to gang members.

As a result of the investigation, 21 members and associates of the gang were convicted of federal charges in Connecticut and Maine, according to the DOJ. The investigation resolved seven murder cases, four attempted murders, and four armed robberies in 2011 and 2012.

Last year, Casey, Gardner and others received a similar award from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work on the same case.

