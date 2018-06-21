Bangor police find explosives in Essex Street home

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Caitlin Rogers • June 21, 2018 12:45 pm

Part of Essex Street was shut down Tuesday night when police officers found explosives while searching a home.

James Smith, 35, was summoned on charges of criminal use of explosives and possession of firearms by a prohibited person, both of which are Class C felonies, according to police.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Enforcement Team were originally responding to a call about a person in possession of a firearm. When they searched the home, they discovered materials that constituted explosives. It was not immediately clear what the materials were.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said neighbors were evacuated and part of the street was shut down while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team safely removed the explosives. The road was reopened and residents returned to their homes later that evening.

