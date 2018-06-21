Christopher Bouchard | The County Christopher Bouchard | The County

By nwilliams • June 21, 2018 3:18 pm

LIMESTONE, Maine — Almost exactly a year since it was first announced, the prospect of an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company setting up operations at the former Loring Air Force base now seems highly unlikely, according to Loring Development Authority officials.

Representatives of the company, whose name has not yet been made public, last year delivered truckloads of aviation equipment to the Arch Hangar on the base. In announcing an agreement with the company last June, LDA President and CEO Carl Flora said the firm’s name would not be revealed until it officially started operations in the wintertime.

Since then; however, the company has not made any further progress on the project, despite regularly communicating with Loring officials, according to Flora.

The company currently owes the LDA a little over $100,000 in rent for the building, he told members of the LDA board of trustees during their June 20 meeting.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Possibility of aviation firm setting up shop at former Loring base unlikely,” an article by The County staff writer Christopher Bouchard, please follow this link to The County online.