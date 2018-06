Francois Mori | AP Francois Mori | AP

Washington Post • June 21, 2018

Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli prime minister, is charged with fraud.

She is accused of misusing $100,000 in state funds for catering services at their Jerusalem residence. The charge represents the latest development in corruption scandals dogging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister was not named in the case.

