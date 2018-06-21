Bangor Daily News names Maine native as new managing editor

Bangor Daily News | BDN Bangor Daily News | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • June 21, 2018 7:30 pm

Updated: June 21, 2018 7:50 pm

The Bangor Daily News has tapped a Maine native with a decade of experience in journalism in Maine and New York City to serve as its new managing editor.

“It is an honor to lead the newsroom whose coverage I grew up reading, and to work alongside the best journalists in the state,” said Dan MacLeod, who grew up in Orland, working in his family’s business, MacLeod’s Restaurant in Bucksport. “Our readers have never been shy about letting us know what they do and do not appreciate in the BDN. We’ll continue to listen while providing honest and aggressive coverage of the issues that Mainers care about.”

MacLeod, 35, first worked for the BDN in 2009 as an intern while he attended the University of Southern Maine, where he earned a degree in economics. During his time in college, he worked part time for the former Portland Daily Sun before moving to New York, where he wrote for The Brooklyn Paper and New York Post.

MacLeod returned to Maine in 2014 to work as an editor at the Portland Phoenix, an alternative weekly publication.

The Bangor Daily News hired him in 2015 to write for the digital team. In 2017, he was promoted to senior news editor and, later that year, to deputy managing editor.

“Dan is not only a consummate journalist. As someone who grew up here and as an outdoorsman, he understands what is important to Maine and how the BDN can best serve its readers,” said Todd Benoit, the BDN’s president and chief operating officer. “His newsroom leadership, and particularly his knowledge of journalism’s digital future, make him a natural choice to carry the newsroom forward.”

Established in 1889, the Bangor Daily News is a Maine family-owned business now in its fourth generation of ownership.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.