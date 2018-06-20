Bangor Muni offers free golf lessons for veterans

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 10:41 am

Rob Jarvis’ father, David, was in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. His grandfather, Louis Violette, was a prisoner of war in World War II.

With that kind of family tradition, the head golf professional at Bangor Municipal Golf Course is excited about offering free lessons and free rounds of golf to military veterans beginning on June 28.

The New England PGA’ Foundation is footing the bill for the program. Jarvis is the president of the foundation and is a former president of the NEPGA.

“This is our way, through golf and the foundation, to give back to our veterans, no strings attached,” said Jarvis who, along with Bangor Muni assistant pro Brian Johnson, will be an instructor.

The program is called PGA HOPE, which stands for Help Our Patriots Everywhere.

Those interested should call the golf course at 941-0232 and sign up so Jarvis will have an idea of how many participants he will have.

“Being a municipal golf course, part of our mission is to be part of the community and be an asset to the people living here and around us,” Jarvis added. “Our plans include doing things like this.”

Jarvis said anyone who has ever worn a military uniform in any capacity is welcome and that includes those who have never played before and veterans with disabilities.

Lessons will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for six consecutive Thursdays beginning June 28.

After those six weeks, Jarvis will establish a time when the participants can get together for a weekly free nine-hole round of golf.

“I’d like to have a good little league and go for four weeks,” said Jarvis. “It will all depend on how many we’ll have and when they can play.

“We want them to have a good time, enjoy the game and enjoy the companionship of fellow veterans,” Jarvis added.

He noted that golf can be particularly beneficial to those with disabilities.

“Golf is a great way to try and help them through things. In many cases across the country, it has been therapeutic and has changed their lives,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said Bangor Muni is one of three courses in New England offering the PGA HOPE program. The others are the Atkinson Resort the Country Club in Atkinson, N.H., and the Hanover Country Club on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, N.H.

He said another one may be added in Rhode Island.

