LePage says he would ‘absolutely’ deploy Maine troops to southern border if asked

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 11:32 am

Updated: June 20, 2018 12:47 pm

Gov. Paul LePage said Wednesday that he’s willing to deploy the Maine National Guard to the southern border, breaking with other Republican governors in New England who’ve said they would withhold troops over the Trump administration’s policy of s eparating children from their migrant parents.

If the president asks, LePage said he would “absolutely” send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that he supports immigrants coming to the country but wants them to enter through legal channels.

The statements from LePage, a longtime Trump supporter, stand in contrast to a bipartisan backlash to the administration’s so-called zero tolerance policy, which seeks to prosecute anyone who crosses the southern border illegally.

The governor appeared to downplay concerns with the policy — which has led border agents to separate more than 2,000 children from their parents — even as the president is reportedly backing away from it.

LePage’s comments also break with those of other political leaders across New England. This week, a group of governors from both parties, including the Republicans in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, said that they would recall or withhold National Guard troops from an effort to secure the border over the practice of separating families.

But in remarks to the press following a talk in Portland, Maine’s term-limited governor seemed to discount concerns over young, often Central American children being held in detention facilities separate from their parents.

“This thing about separating children from their parents — that’s not what’s happening,” LePage told reporters following his talk at a chamber of commerce breakfast. “The problem with American law is you can put people in detention if they’re adults, but you can’t put children in detention. So that’s where there’s separation. The kids go one place and the adults go another.”

Since early May, more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents along the border, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, who is facing re-election in his largely blue state, called the practice “cruel and inhumane.” After having previously said he’d send two Guard troops and a helicopter, Baker reportedly said that he’s told them not to deploy.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu, who is also seeking re-election, told WMUR radio on Tuesday that “I will not send our New Hampshire troops to the southern border to separate families.”

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, also a Republican, has consistently said he does not plan to send that state’s National Guard troops to assist with security on the southern border.

LePage did acknowledge Wednesday that “it’s a very difficult issue.” “I think there’s a lot of politics going on down on the border right now,” he said.

