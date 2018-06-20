Developers have new proposal for 109-acre York Village property

Ralph Morang | The York Weekly Ralph Morang | The York Weekly

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • June 20, 2018 7:56 am

YORK, Maine — Could the third time be the charm? The Mary McIntire Davis Trust will be coming back before the Planning Board next month with a new plan for its 109-acre parcel in York Village, which will be called McIntire Woods and include single-family homes and condominiums.

This iteration calls for 24 single-family homes and 118 condo units on the York Street land — the most dense version yet. Previous plans filed in January and again in May 2017 were for a condo complex only. While the two earlier efforts were preliminary “sketch plans” intended only to garner board members’ opinions and concerns, this time the trust has filed formal plans to begin the process in earnest.

The property fronts York Street and abuts parts of Donica and Raydon roads and First Parish Church land.

According to Tom Greer of Walsh Engineering Associates of Westbrook, hired by the trust, several changes were incorporated into these plans. He said these were based on a site walk of the property last November and public comment garnered as part of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection review of the property. The MDEP has to sign off on the project, in addition to the Planning Board.

These changes include:

— Single-family homes: According to Greer, during the site walk, Donica Road residents said they felt single-family homes would be better suited for the area that abuts their homes. Many of the planned 24 houses now ring Donica Road. “We looked at the plan again and thought it would be a good change. We felt we could put them in and still maintain the density we’re looking for. And there would be a good mix of units to meet market demand.”

— Second entrance/exit from the property: In the plan’s first iteration, there was only one exit on York Street. The Planning Board nixed that, telling the Davis family a second exit was needed. The trust purchased land from Clayton Abbot at the intersection of Donica and Raydon roads and planned a second exit on Donica near the intersection.

Greer said neighbors have since told him they do not want the exit on Donica Road. “So we went back and looked at the parcel and it looked as if we could get it to Raydon without touching Donica.”

Because the access road as planned comes out on Raydon, Greer said there are plans to add a left-hand turn at the Route 1/Raydon Road intersection. This is being done to accommodate the extra traffic coming from the complex onto Raydon Road, and will not create a backup of traffic for those wanting to turn right onto Route 1.

— Mixed demographic: Initially considered as a 55-older community, the development will now include all ages. Some 35 units will be restricted for those aged 55 and older. “Some of the comments we received were school related, and this was a way to placate those people, Greer said. “We’re walking a fine line, being in the village. Some people want all open housing, because it’s a great place for kids to grow up. We’re being sensitive to that issue.”

The plan was expected to come before the Planning Board at its June 28 meeting. However, the contract planning firm the town hired to oversee this project, Gorrill Palmer of Portland, said the plan will not be considered complete and ready for board review until the trust undertakes a wildlife study. Because of that, the plan will now be heard at the board’s July 26 meeting.

