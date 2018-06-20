Rabid animals bite two people, pets in coastal Maine town

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 4:04 pm

Two Brunswick residents and two dogs have been bitten by two rabid animals in the past few days, and Brunswick police are warning people to vaccinate their pets and stay away from wildlife.

At 7 a.m. Monday, police went to Woodland Drive where a 72-year-old woman had been bitten by a gray fox, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said Wednesday.

The woman’s 27-year-old neighbor saw her holding the fox down in the driveway, went out and pinned the fox down until police arrived, according to Garrepy. The man suffered a bite to his finger.

Police killed the fox, which was later retrieved by game wardens and taken to Augusta for rabies testing.

Earlier in the week, a skunk attacked two dogs on High Street, according to the department’s Facebook page. The dogs are now quarantined.

“We now have two confirmed cases of rabies in the town of Brunswick,” the page stated, reminding people to vaccinate pets, do not approach wildlife and call police if they see an animal acting aggressively.

As of June 14, the state had recorded 18 cases of rabies in 2018, 10 in raccoons, five in skunks, and one each in a bat, cat and gray fox.

