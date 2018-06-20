Old Town man charged in Milford robbery is suspect in Orono bank robbery

Orono Police Department | BDN Orono Police Department | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 2:49 pm

An Old Town man has been charged with the June 10 armed robbery at the County Road Store in Milford, according to the Penobscot County sheriff’s office.

Richard Moloney, 42, also is a suspect in the June 11 robbery of the Bangor Savings Bank in Orono, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. That case is being investigated by the FBI.

Moloney made his first court appearance Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video conference on two counts of robbery.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray set bail at $100,000 cash.

Moloney, who was arrested Friday in Portland, planned to rob his way to Mexico, Brendan Trainor, an assistant district attorney in Penobscot County, told the judge.

On June 10, Moloney allegedly entered the convenience store, brandished a gun and demanded cash.

The second count is related to a June 2 strong-armed robbery in Old Town.

Moloney was not asked to enter pleas as he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Moloney was charged on Tuesday with the armed robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

