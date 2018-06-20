Police investigate theft of gravesite marker of officer killed in line of duty

Courtesy of Augusta Police Department Courtesy of Augusta Police Department

By Caitlin Rogers • June 20, 2018 3:09 pm

Updated: June 20, 2018 3:12 pm

Augusta police are investigating the apparent theft of a brass gravesite marker that was taken from the grave of an officer killed in the line of duty.

The holder was removed from Mount Hope Cemetery, where Augusta police help maintain the gravesites of officers Rufus Lishness and Selden Jones, who were both killed in the line of duty, according to a press release. Lishness was killed in 1884 and Jones in 1930.

[Maine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty]

The brass holder, which bears the inscription “Maine Law Enforcement Officer Killed in the Line of Duty,” was taken from Lishness’ grave, police said.

According to the department, every summer brass flag holders and small State of Maine flags are placed at both of the graves.

Augusta police are seeking the community’s help to locate the stolen marker. “Our fallen officers are very dear to us and we are dedicated to protecting their memory,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the missing marker should contact Officer Anthony Drouin at 626-2370 or at anthony.drouin@augustamaine.gov.

