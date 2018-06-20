Augusta
June 20, 2018
Augusta Latest News | Poll Questions | Family Separations | Boston TV | LePage Troops
Augusta

Police investigate theft of gravesite marker of officer killed in line of duty

Courtesy of Augusta Police Department
Courtesy of Augusta Police Department
Augusta police say a brass grave marker similar to this one was stolen from the grave of a police officer killed in the line of duty.
By Caitlin Rogers
Updated:

Augusta police are investigating the apparent theft of a brass gravesite marker that was taken from the grave of an officer killed in the line of duty.

The holder was removed from Mount Hope Cemetery, where Augusta police help maintain the gravesites of officers Rufus Lishness and Selden Jones, who were both killed in the line of duty, according to a press release. Lishness was killed in 1884 and Jones in 1930.

[Maine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty]

The brass holder, which bears the inscription “Maine Law Enforcement Officer Killed in the Line of Duty,” was taken from Lishness’ grave, police said.

According to the department, every summer brass flag holders and small State of Maine flags are placed at both of the graves.

Augusta police are seeking the community’s help to locate the stolen marker. “Our fallen officers are very dear to us and we are dedicated to protecting their memory,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the missing marker should contact Officer Anthony Drouin at 626-2370 or at anthony.drouin@augustamaine.gov.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like