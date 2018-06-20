MDEA busts meth lab in Portage Lake

Courtesy of MDEA Courtesy of MDEA

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 8:40 pm

PORTAGE LAKE, Maine — Officers arrested two people Tuesday afternoon for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine in a Portage Lake home with a 2-year-old child, in what the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency reported is the 27th meth lab discovered this year.

Agents charged Cleveland Long, 42, and Amber Pulcifer, 33, with Class A aggravated unlawful operation of a meth lab and Class B, unlawful trafficking in methamphetamine, according to the MDEA. The more serious Class A felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

MDEA agents, along with members of the Maine State Police troopers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the West Road home Tuesday.

