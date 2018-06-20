City allows low-budget motels to stay open, despite crime calls

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 20, 2018 12:18 pm

Two low-budget motels in South Portland will be allowed to stay open if they meet some new security standards.

The South Portland City Council voted last month not to renew the lodging licenses for the Knights Inn and Maine Motel on Main Street, citing drug and prostitution activity.

The owners of the motels agreed to six conditions in exchange for the city council reconsidering their previous denials and approving their license renewals.

The conditions include the installation of video surveillance equipment, taking steps to determine the identity of registered guests, and reporting suspected illegal activity to police.

An attorney for the motels says they’ve been targeted unfairly and are being blamed for guests’ bad behavior.

“They do not invite people in to overdose as anyone with any common sense would know and they do not encourage or tolerate prostitution,” David Lourie, attorney for motels, said.

The city council’s vote to allow the hotels to stay open under the new conditions was unanimous.

