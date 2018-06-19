Severe thunderstorm downed trees, power lines in southern Maine

Sam Read | CBS 13 Sam Read | CBS 13

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 19, 2018 10:45 am

Updated: June 19, 2018 11:22 am

Just over 600 people were still without power mid-morning Tuesday after a mighty thunderstorm downed power lines and trees across southern Maine Monday night.

That was down from the more than 1,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers without electricity at 8 a.m., most of whom resided in Cumberland and York counties, where the stormed rolled through as the sun set Monday.

The storm caused severe damage to utility poles and property in the southern counties, causing some roads to shut down as crews cleared them of felled trees and dangerous live wires, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

In the York County town of Buxton, as many as 10 roads were closed Monday night, the station reported. Nearby, in Baldwin, lightning struck the garage electrical panel of a Greenwood Acres home, setting the house’s roof ablaze.

The heavy rains subsided overnight, clearing into sunny skies Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.