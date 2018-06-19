Maine Mariners add to coaching staff for inaugural season

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

BDN Sports • June 19, 2018 4:32 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners announced on Tuesday that Anthony Bohn has been hired as an assistant coach for the first-year organization in the ECHL.

The Mariners, an affiliate of the New York Rangers, start play on Oct. 13.

Bohn, 33, joins the Mariners from the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League where he was an assistant coach the last two seasons. In that time, the Wings have compiled a 68-40-12 record while sending 22 players to play Division I college hockey.

“We are excited to add Anthony to the Mariners hockey staff,” Mariners head coach Riley Armstrong said in a press release. “His knowledge of player development is evident in his success moving players to the next level and we are eager to have him join the staff as we add players to our roster for the upcoming season.”

Bohn previously served as the head coach and general manager of the Atlanta Capitals and Topeka Capitals of the NA3HL the three previous seasons.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Mariners hockey staff,” Bohn, a Florida native, said in the release. “The opportunity for my first professional coaching position with an organization like the Mariners is something special to me and my family and I look forward to doing everything I can to help the Mariners succeed both on and off the ice.”

Bohn will be coming to Maine with his wife Falin and twin son Aki and Tuukka.

