June 19, 2018
Saco police cruiser crashes into car on way to assault call

Image courtesy of Saco Police Department
Image courtesy of Saco Police Department
A Saco police vehicle.
The Associated Press
Updated:

SACO, Maine — Maine police officials say a police officer responding to a suspected assault over the weekend crashed into another vehicle.

Saco police say the call about the assault came Saturday evening when someone reported that two or three men were beating a third man with a baseball bat. The Portland Press Herald reports a responding police cruiser was travelling west when the officer crashed into another vehicle, sending both off the roadway.

Both the police officer and the driver of the other vehicle were checked out for injuries. The Gorham Police Department is investigating the cruiser crash.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements says he doesn’t know how the two cars crashed, or if the unnamed officer broke any policies leading up to the crash.

Comments

