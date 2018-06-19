Family, friends ask for help finding missing Gorham woman

Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN Courtesy Portland Police Department | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • June 19, 2018 3:51 pm

Portland police are asking the public to help them find a 36-year-old Gorham woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

Katherine “Katy” Kinney, who has been missing since June 14, was last seen leaving Maine Medical Center in Portland around 11 a.m. after being treated in the emergency room. She has uncharacteristically not contacted family or friends since and is not carrying her cell phone, Portland Lt. Robert Martin said.

She is believed to have few resources with her, and family and friends are concerned for her well-being, Martin said.

Kinney is a white female, about 5’4 and 120 lbs. She has long and straight light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap tank-top, a pink fleece jacket, black leggings with pink stripes and slippers. She wears glasses or contacts and hearing aids.

Anyone with information about Kinney’s whereabouts should call the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

