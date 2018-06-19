Portland
June 19, 2018
Portland

A 4-story mural that has covered the face of a Maine building for decades needs to be replaced

    Google Streetview | BDN
    This four-story mural covering the face of 80 Exchange St. in Portland was originally painted in 1985. Now, with the building undergoing renovations, the owner of the property is seeking artists to replace it.
    CBS 13 | BDN
    Renovation work can be seen at 80 Exchange St. in Portland, where the property owner is seeking an artist or team or artists to replace a four-story mural at the site.
By CBS 13

The owner of a downtown Portland building is looking for an artist to replace a popular mural that will have to come down because of a renovation project.

The mural has been on the building located at 80 Exchange Street for decades. The building is being renovated, and it will have to be removed.

The owner is willing to pay an artist $80,000 and they say they’re looking for an artist or team of artists with deep connections to Maine.

The current mural was painted in 1985.

To apply, visit the Fathom Companies website.

 

Comments

