A 4-story mural that has covered the face of a Maine building for decades needs to be replaced

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 19, 2018 11:41 am

The owner of a downtown Portland building is looking for an artist to replace a popular mural that will have to come down because of a renovation project.

The mural has been on the building located at 80 Exchange Street for decades. The building is being renovated, and it will have to be removed.

Owner of Portland building seeks artist to replace popular mural: https://t.co/JOZBYrhOxH pic.twitter.com/4U2x9axOBV — CBS 13 News (@WGME) June 19, 2018

The owner is willing to pay an artist $80,000 and they say they’re looking for an artist or team of artists with deep connections to Maine.

The current mural was painted in 1985.

To apply, visit the Fathom Companies website.