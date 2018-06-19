Brewer police arrest tractor driver who slowly fled a traffic stop

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 19, 2018 3:03 pm

Updated: June 19, 2018 4:07 pm

A man riding a slow-moving farm tractor led police on a nearly three-mile chase Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop in Brewer, police said.

Around 10:35 a.m., a Brewer police officer pulled over the tractor, which was hauling a big piece of machinery, after he saw it knock over a series of traffic cones in a construction zone on North Main Street, according to Sgt. Nelson Feero Jr.

During the stop, the driver, 41-year-old Todd Hill, got back in the tractor and took off, continuing outbound on North Main Street at a low speed, Feero said.

Several officers began following Hill, who refused to stop for them until he drove — slowly — almost three miles, nearly reaching Eddington.

Hill, who is from Searsport, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for a police officer and driving to endanger.

