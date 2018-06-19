St. John Valley districts remain at top of list for regional high school funding

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

By Jessica Potila, Fiddlehead Focus • June 19, 2018 4:35 pm

ST. JOHN VALLEY, Maine — By August, a collaborative of St. John Valley school districts could very well be formulating plans for a new unified high school that the state will fund.

Maine School Administrative Districts 27 and 33 in the Fort Kent and Frenchville areas, the Madawaska School Department, and the St. John Valley Technology Center — currently known together as the Valley Unified Regional Service Center — have been working together since last year to win state funding.

The state is offering up to $100 million to the regional winner of the Maine Department of Education’s Major Capital School Construction Pilot for an Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facility.

The competition is intended to encourage neighboring school districts with declining enrollments and rising expenses to work together to combine resources and save costs. The preferred project, according to the state, would combine three or more high schools to create a new regional high school integrated with a career and technical education school and with the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System.

