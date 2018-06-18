Heat, air quality alerts issued for parts of coastal Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 18, 2018 8:57 am

Hot, muggy weather that could push Maine close to 100 degrees along the coast Monday — especially in the southwest — has prompted warnings about heat and air quality.

Temperatures in York and Cumberland counties are expected to reach into the upper 90s during the day Monday, when it will be hottest between noon and 4 p.m., according to National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The heat and humidity have a 70 percent chance of giving way to severe thunderstorms that are predicted to roll into the Portland area sometime after 4 p.m., the weather service said. The storm is slated to make its way up the coast, reaching Bangor after 5 p.m.

The hot, humid conditions have spurred the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to issue an air quality alert for the coastline stretching from Kittery to Acadia National Park.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are warned to avoid rigorous outdoor activity in weather that makes it harder to breathe, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

“It is okay to be active outside but take more breaks and do less intense activities,” the Department of Environmental Protection wrote. “Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

To allay the effects of the heat, drink plenty of water and fluids, the weather service added in its heat advisory.

