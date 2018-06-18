Shaw surges to PASS North feature victory at Speedway 95

Terry Farren|BDN Terry Farren|BDN

June 18, 2018 1:07 pm

HERMON, Maine — D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, took the lead a lap before the halfway point on Sunday afternoon and drove to victory in the 150-lap Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model feature at Speedway 95.

Shaw had charged back into contention aboard the Precision JLM 60 after restarting from the rear of the field following a pit stop with only 15 laps completed.

Six-time PASS North champion Johnny Clark of Farmingdale led the first half of the race, but Hermon’s Mike Hopkins also worked his way past Clark and tried to chase down Shaw, but fell short by four seconds to take second. Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire, who won last year’s PASS North SLM feature at Speedway 95, finished third.

Clark edged defending PASS North champion Travis Benjamin of Morrill for fourth and Garrett Hall of Scarborough was the final driver able to complete all 150 laps and took sixth.

With the victory, Shaw unofficially moved into the points lead by one point over Benjamin.

Other Speedway 95 results

PASS Mods (40 laps): 1 60 Gary Shackford, Center Conway, NH; 2 33 Billy Dixon, Waterboro, ME; 3 48 Brian Treadwell, Hancock, ME; 4 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester, ME; 5 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales, ME;

Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock (50 laps): 1 11 Tyler King, Gray; 2 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike, ME; 3 85 Kenny Harrison, Durham, ME; 4 4 Jordan Russell, Norway, ME; 5 33 Andrew Breton, Greene, ME.

Wiscasset Speedway

Maxwells Market Super Streets (75 Laps), Presented by Ward & Sons Construction: 1. 23x Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 2. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset; 3. 9 Sean Johnson, Oakland; 4. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 5. 5 Mark Lucas, Harpswell

Cahill Tire 4-cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 5 Dominic Curit, Saco; 2. 4 Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 3. 8 Craig Dunn, Strong; 4. 41 Larry Melcher, Jay; 5. 14 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton

Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. 4x Cameron Campbell, New Gloucester; 2. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 3. 19ME Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 4. 16 Travis Poulliot, China; 5. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion

Servpro of Biddeford Saco Prostocks (40 laps): 1. 23 David Farrington, Jay; 2. 8 Jeremy Whorff, Bath; 3. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 4. 99 Ajay Picard, Palmyra; 5. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset