Politics
June 18, 2018
Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Tiny House Surprise | Stephen King
Politics

Maine judge says LePage administration must submit Medicaid plan despite appeal

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Gov. Paul LePage speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, May 5, 2018.
Marina Villeneuve, The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine judge says Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration must still file a plan to expand Medicaid as voters demanded despite ongoing litigation.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the order saying the executive branch’s failure to follow the people’s will could promote disrespect for laws. LePage’s office didn’t immediately provide comment Monday.

Last fall, 58.95 percent of Mainers voted to expand Medicaid to more than 70,000 adults with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

LePage appealed a judge’s order requiring his administration to submit a Medicaid expansion plan to the federal government by June 11.

LePage has said before Maine expands Medicaid, lawmakers must fund the state’s share of the expansion cost under his terms.

Advocates sued arguing lawmakers can use unallocated surplus funds.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like