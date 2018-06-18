Two Mainers die in overnight car crash

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 18, 2018 9:02 am

A driver and his passenger died Sunday when their car hit a tree in Sanford, police said.

Blake Deslauriers, 20, of Springvale was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra at a high speed when his car swerved, went airborne and struck a tree near the intersection of Grammar Road and Candlewood Lane around 9:14 p.m., according to Sgt. Craig Anderson of the Sanford Police Department. The crash killed him and his passenger, 37-year-old Danielle Harrison of Sanford.

Police are still investigating the crash. It was not immediately clear how fast Deslauriers was driving.

