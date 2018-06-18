Border patrol denies Maine ACLU access to bus citizenship check records

Raquel Quezada | AP Raquel Quezada | AP

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 18, 2018 3:30 pm

Updated: June 18, 2018 3:35 pm

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol denied Monday that it owes the Maine ACLU a response to its request for records regarding its alleged practice of performing citizenship checks at Maine bus stops.

In a Monday filing in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that CBP “ran a transportation check at the Bangor Transportation Center on or about Jan. 14, 2018,” but dismissed the ACLU’s legal argument that sought to force the disclosure of records related to that check and reports of others that have occurred in Maine.

On May 1, the ACLU sued the federal agency to act on a Jan. 18 request it had submitted under the Freedom of Information Act. That request sought all records, from Jan. 1 to present, related to the federal agency’s citizenship checkpoints across the state, based on reports in Maine and across the country that border agents were asking riders if they were U.S. citizens as they boarded the bus.

The request also inquired into the level of coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement to carry out those checks, which has sparked concern and fear among bus riders. It also asked to know number of people questioned, their country of origin, race and ethnicity, and the criminal or immigration charges against those questioned.

The ACLU argued that those reports were in the public interest, “as demonstrated by passengers and members of the public who have spoken up about the CBP’s intrusive operations,” according to its complaint.

CBP never responded to the request, according to the Monday filing, and also brushed off whether a response was required. It denied “each and every allegation” of the ACLU’s complaint except for a handful of basic facts, and it confirmed that the agency performed a “transportation check” in Bangor in January.

In Monday’s filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued that the ACLU’s lawsuit was based on either allegations, unsubstantiated reports or reports about which it had insufficient knowledge “to which no response is required and which defendants otherwise deny to the extent deemed necessary,” the filing stated.

Going forward, the court will schedule a conference for both parties to decide the next steps, said Emma Bond, a staff attorney for the Maine ACLU.

