Midcoast
June 18, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Tiny House Surprise | Stephen King
Midcoast

Sailors, civilians to reunite at Brunswick Naval Air Station

The Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Sailors and civilians are planning another reunion at the Brunswick Naval Air Station this summer.

The event will feature a barbecue reception and a ceremony honoring the loss of 24 men from two VP-26 crews during combat operations in the Vietnam War in 1968. Rear Adm. Trey Wheeler will preside over the wreath-laying ceremony.

Organizer Jeff Simpson said he and other reunion planners hope to build upon the success of a 2016 reunion that brought together 250 people.

Brunswick Naval Air Station opened in World War II as a training ground for British and Canadian pilots and closed May 31, 2011.

The 3,200-acre base is now a business campus that’s called Brunswick Landing. Dual, 8,000-foot runways are part of Brunswick Executive Airport.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like