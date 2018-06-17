Thornton Academy beats Falmouth in back-and-forth battle for boys’ lax title

Photo courtesy of Thornton Acade Photo courtesy of Thornton Acade

Follow the rollercoaster state championship experience from the perspective of the Thornton Academy boys’ lacrosse team:

That championship feeling pic.twitter.com/Z062urDx3x — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 17, 2018

IT IS ALL OVER!!! THORNTON ACADEMY ARE THE BOYS LACROSSE CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONS! Final score is 14-12 over Falmouth. #IGotYourBack — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 17, 2018

Falmouth scores to make it 14-12 with :47 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

DAGGER!!!!! Edborg scores on the doorstep to give TA a 14-11 lead with 1:44 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL TA! LaBreck again. 13-11 with 3:20 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOOOOALLLLL TA!! LaBreck puts Ta in front 12-11 with 4:57 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

TIE GAME! LaBreck from Webb and it’s 11-11 with 6:50 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! Webb gets one from the center and TA is back within 1, 11-10, with 8:54 left — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth scores first in the fourth and lead 11-9. The second half has been a game of runs — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

At the end of the third quarter, TA trails Falmouth, 10-9 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth scores with a man advantage and takes the lead back, 10-9, with 2:10 left in the third — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth ties it back up 9-9 with 4:13 left in the third — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! Levasseur gives TA the lead back with another quick goal. 9-8 Trojans — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! TIE GAME! Wyatt LeBlanc scores unassisted and it’s 8-8 with 7:28 left in the 3rd — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! Noah Edborg gets a tough angle goal and heading into the half of the Class A State Championship, Falmouth leads Thornton, 8-7 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

TA has man advantage but Falmouth is the one who gets the goal with :22 left in the half. 8-6 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! Jack Webb gets TA within 1. 7-6 with 1:40 to go in the half — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! Levasseur scores with a man advantage. Falmouth leads 7-5 with 3:29 left in the half — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth scores again, making it 7-4 Yachtsmen — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

After a long possession Falmouth scores to lead 6-4 with 7:44 left in the first half — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! LaBreck again. He has two in the first minute of the second and it’s 5-4 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA! LaBreck scores to start the second quarter and the Trojans cut the deficit to 5-3 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Another Falmouth goal and they lead 5-2. The yachtsmanen already have matched their goal output from the first meeting — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth scores again and lead 4-2 with 3:59 left in the first quarter — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth scores quickly again and lead 3-2 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!! CJ LaBreck scores to make it 2-1 but Falmouth scores immediately and it’s 2-2 — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Falmouth ties it 1-1 with 7:38 left in the first — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

GOAL TA!!! Tom Levasseur gets it started just 2:30 into the game. 1-0 Trojans — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Warmups commencing before the Class A State Championship pic.twitter.com/l57lDkxhZl — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018

Boys lacrosse is on its way to Fitzy pic.twitter.com/20Hds3z6hk — Thornton Athletics (@TATrojanSports) June 16, 2018