Scarborough explodes with an 11-run inning to claim 2nd straight softball title

In a league of their own! The Dynasty continues in Scarborough! @sandlotsluggerz @redstorm_sports pic.twitter.com/l2dGLqFmkD
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 17, 2018
Red Storm go back to back! pic.twitter.com/cJyZfabRIp
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 17, 2018
Scarborough wins the class A state softball championship 12-0 after an 11 run 6th!
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018
Scarborough continues to pour on the offense 7-0 Red Storm still in the 6th
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018
Scarborough takes a 1-0 lead over Oxford Hills in the 3rd!
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018
Bottom 3rd, It’s a Pitchers duel so far were scoreless in the class A Softball Championship!
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018
