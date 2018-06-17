Scarborough explodes with an 11-run inning to claim 2nd straight softball title

Dave Eid | CBS 13 Dave Eid | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • June 17, 2018 10:36 am

Updated: June 17, 2018 10:50 am

In a league of their own! The Dynasty continues in Scarborough! @sandlotsluggerz @redstorm_sports pic.twitter.com/l2dGLqFmkD — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 17, 2018

Red Storm go back to back! pic.twitter.com/cJyZfabRIp — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 17, 2018

Scarborough wins the class A state softball championship 12-0 after an 11 run 6th! — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018

Scarborough continues to pour on the offense 7-0 Red Storm still in the 6th — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018

Scarborough takes a 1-0 lead over Oxford Hills in the 3rd! — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) June 16, 2018