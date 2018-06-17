Allagash Wilderness Waterway resource assessment released

Courtesy of Steve Day | Star-Herald Courtesy of Steve Day | Star-Herald

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • June 17, 2018 7:00 am

Updated: June 17, 2018 7:13 am

The Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation announced on Friday the release of what it says is the first heritage resource assessment of the waterway, in the form of a 300-page book that will serve a variety of purposes.

The book, “Storied Lands & Waters of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway,” was produced over a two-year span as a collaborative effort between the foundation and the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, according to an Allagash Wilderness Waterway Foundation press release.

“One component of Storied Lands & Waters is an interpretive plan. Actions are suggested to achieve the proposed Allagash Wilderness Waterway interpretation program, and address formal education and learning in the Waterway,” according to the book’s executive summary.

In addition, the book includes a heritage resource assessment, which inventories, assesses and proposes management actions for the historic and cultural properties and objects within the waterway.

The book also contains a menu of options in interpreting those assets, and will advance the teaching and learning about the Allagash Wilderness Waterway in Maine classrooms, according to the release.

The principal author of “Storied Lands & Waters” is Bruce Jacobson, the former chief of planning and land resources for Acadia National Park.

Don Hudson, president emeritus of the Chewonki Foundation, participated in the creation of the book.

“[This] marks a milestone in the history of the Allagash,” Hudson said. “It offers the best possible assessment of these waterway resources, and an abundance of interpretive projects to deepen the understanding of the waterway’s enduring importance.”

The Allagash Wilderness Waterway, which stretches for 92 miles through the forest, was established by the state in 1966 and designated as the nation’s first state-administered unit of the National Wild and Scenic River System in 1970, according to the release.

Copies of “Storied Lands & Waters” are available at www.awwf.org and through the Maine State Library.

