June 17, 2018
Immigrant community says violence has no place in Lewiston

CBS 13 | BDN
Jim Thompson, the uncle of Donald Giusti who died Friday from injuries he suffered in brawl in a Lewiston park, holds hands with members of Lewiston's immigrant community Sunday morning in a call to end violence in the city.
By CBS 13

LEWISTON, Maine — Leaders among the immigrant community in Lewiston said over the weekend violence has not place in the city after a local man died from injuries suffered in a brawl.

Donald Giusti, 38, died Friday afternoon in Central Maine Medical Center from injuries he received during a massive brawl Tuesday night, according to the Maine State Police. The incident at Kennedy Park has sparked concerns in Lewiston along with plans from police to increase patrols in the area.

During the impromptu press conference on Sunday morning, Giusti’s uncle Jim Thompson joined hands and said he hopes the community can come together and prevent further violence.

A barbecue and vigil for Giusti will be held at Kennedy Park at 4 p.m. Thursday. Family members said his funeral will be Friday.

