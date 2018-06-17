Swords clash at Fort Knox medieval gathering

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • June 17, 2018 6:56 am

Updated: June 17, 2018 7:26 am

At his day job, Jeff Farrell of Bucksport might get an odd look or 20, should he sport his handmade suit of armor at the office.

Luckily for him and his wife, Sylvia, the Society for Creative Anachronism allows them the opportunity to don gauntlet and helmet, or elegant lady’s dress — including this weekend during the SCA’s annual medieval and renaissance re-enactment event at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect.

“When else do you get to wear a linen kirtle from the 14th century?” said Sylvia Farrell, who is known in the SCA as Sylvia Du Vey, the Baroness of Endewearde, the SCA’s name for the eastern Maine-area chapter.

“Or a 50-pound suit of armor?” said Jeff Farrell, known for the weekend as Ane Du Vey, the Baron of Endewearde.

The Society for Creative Anachronism is an international living history group, which studies and recreates medieval and renaissance-era clothing, combat styles, music, food, theater, fiber arts, calligraphy, metalworking, glassmaking and much more. In the U.S., the Kingdom of the East stretches from New Jersey to Newfoundland, and that kingdom is divided into baronies, with Endewearde being the eastern Maine barony.

After a one-year hiatus, the Endewearde gathering returned to Fort Knox this weekend, offering more programming than previous years, and the additional bonus of the first-ever weekend-long campout for SCA members. The event was free with Fort Knox park admission, and offered the public a chance to see what SCA members do — from archery and fencing demos, to simply checking out the period clothing and crafts.

Natalie Degerstrom — a Bangor resident who goes by the name Saruca bint Lazari, when she’s in character — has been participating in SCA since 2003. In addition to enjoying combat sports, she also gave guided tours of the Fort Knox pop-up village, explaining the idiosyncrasies of SCA to the uninitiated.

“I think sometimes people don’t get that there can be someone from the 13th century, and then someone from the 16th century, and that’s just how SCA works,” said Degerstrom. “It’s all about finding that thing that you love to do, and embracing it and living it. Some people like combat. Some people like to cook. All are welcome.”

