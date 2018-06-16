Sophomore left-hander shines as Madison beats Narraguagus for Class C softball state championship

By Pete Warner , BDN Staff • June 16, 2018 5:16 pm

STANDISH, Maine — For players on both teams in Saturday’s Class C softball state championship game, there were plenty of opportunities to see things from the other side.

For North champion Narraguagus of Harrington, the contest at Saint Joseph’s College presented them with the challenge of facing a left-handed pitcher for the first time this season.

For Madison pitcher Lauria LeBlanc, it was a chance to play for a state title with the ball in her hands, rather than playing in the field.

It also was the first state championship appearance for the Knights, whose program had advanced this far only once previously, in 2002.

And finally for the Bulldogs, who came up short a year ago, they got the opportunity to experience hoisting the gold glove.

LeBlanc pitched a masterful two-hitter that included 14 strikeouts, keeping Narraguagus batters off balance throughout as Madison capped off an undefeated season with a 7-3 victory.

Coach Chris LeBlanc’s Bulldogs (20-0) spotted the Knights a three-run, first-inning lead, but dominated from that point on while securing Madison’s ninth softball state title overall and its third in the last five seasons (2014, 2016).

Narraguagus (18-2), coached by Tracie Martin, could not manufacture any offense against Lauria LeBlanc despite a solid pitching effort by Lanie Perry.

LeBlanc’s delivery from the left side presented problems for the Knights, who took some batting practice against a lefty by had no game experience trying to get a read on one.

LeBlanc threw plenty hard and utilized a fastball that effectively tailed away from right-handed batter. ’Guagus mustered only a first-inning bunt single by Kirstin Kennedy and Kylee Joyce’s ground-ball single in the sixth.

Madison committed three errors in the first inning, but the shaky start did not affect LeBlanc. She struck out seven straight batters starting with the final out of the inning and retired 15 consecutive batters before Joyce’s two-out hit in the sixth. She did not walk a batter.

The Bulldogs posted only six hits against Perry, who struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter. However, they did come up with some timely ones, including Sydney LeBlanc’s three-run double amidst a five-run second inning that put Madison on top for good.

Emily Edgerly poked an RBI triple and Virginia Worthen added a run-scoring single in the uprising.

Perry hit her stride after that, giving up only one hit and an unearned run over the last 4 1/3 innings.