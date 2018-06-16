Bangor outlasts Gorham for fifth straight Class A baseball state championship

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 16, 2018 5:40 pm

STANDISH, Maine — The streak continues.

The Bangor High School baseball team, which has relied largely on pitching and defense throughout the spring, erupted for 16 hits Saturday to defeat Gorham 10-6 in the Class A state championship game at Mahaney Diamond on the campus of Saint Joseph’s College.

The Rams became the first high school baseball team in state history to capture five consecutive state titles and finished their season with a 19-1 record.

Bangor has now won 20 consecutive postseason games and has not lost a tournament game since the 2013 season.

Gorham, seeking its first state crown since winning the 2005 Class B championship, concluded its season at 15-5.

Every one of Bangor’s starting batters had at least one hit in the game against four Gorham pitchers, with sophomore left fielder Jacob Munroe and senior shortstop Zach Ireland leading the way with three hits each.

Nick Canarr, Carson Prouty, Munroe and freshman James Neal, the Nos. 6-7-8-9 batters in the Bangor order, combined to go 7-for-13 at the plate with three runs scored, five RBIs and three sacrifice bunts.

That attack complemented the pitching of junior right-hander Zach Cowperthwaite and sophomore lefty Carson Prouty, who combined to shut out Gorham over the final four innings after the South champions had rallied from a 5-0 deficit after the first half-inning to take a 6-5 lead through three innings.

Cowperthwaite, who threw 84 pitches in a complete-game victory over Oxford Hills of South Paris in the A North championship game, worked into the fifth inning on three days’ rest before giving way to Prouty, who came on to earn the save with 2 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Tyler Parke’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly plated Munroe to tie the game at 6-6, then Bangor took the lead an inning for good an inning later. Zach Murray and Canarr opened the inning with singles and were sacrificed to second and third by Prouty before Murray scored on a wild pitch by Jacob Sladen, the second of four Gorham pitchers.

Bangor padded its lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, with Munroe blasting a two-run double to center and later scoring on Tyler Parke’s triple to right-center.

Bangor jumped on Gorham starter Ryan Norris — also pitching on three days’ rest — for five runs in the top of the first.

Coach Dave Morris’ club sent nine batters to the plate, with each of the first four batters getting hits, including RBI singles by Noah Missbrenner and Cowperthwaite to give Bangor a quick 2-0 lead.

Norris followed a walk to Murray with back-to-back strikeouts, but Munroe hit a check-swing single to right to drive home a run and Neel hit a two-run single to center to make it 5-0.

But Gorham, coached by Chuck Nadeau, a Bangor High graduate and former baseball teammate of Morris with the Rams, wasn’t easily put away.

The South champions immediately answered with four runs in the bottom of the first, an uprising capped off by Nolan Brown’s three-run double to left-center.

Gorham tied the game an inning later as Will Prescott hit a leadoff single and came around to score on Kyle King’s fielder’s choice, then took the lead in the bottom of the third. Brown walked, went to second on Trevor Loubier’s single to left and scored when Trevor Gray’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away.

Ben Nelson and David Drew each had two hits as part of Gorham’s nine-hit attack.