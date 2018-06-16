Plan to allow taller buildings in town business park worries residents

Hadley Barndollar | Portsmouth Herald Hadley Barndollar | Portsmouth Herald

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • June 16, 2018 9:57 am

KITTERY, Maine – While the Planning Board gave a narrow nod to a proposal rezoning the town’s business park Thursday night, residents raised issue with the inclusion of elevated building heights, one in particular adamant that Kittery “does not want to become Portsmouth.”

The Planning Board held a public hearing on the proposal to establish mixed-use neighborhood zoning at the business park land, approximately 90 acres on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in between Dennett Road and Route 236. The zone was originally established as a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF), but development never materialized.

The neighborhood mixed-use designation encourages “higher density, mixed-use development that provides increased housing opportunities and a desirable setting for business while balancing such increased development with environmentally-conscious and ecologically sensitive use of land,” the zoning reads.

Permitted uses on the property would include housing, a grocery store, hospital, hotel, restaurant, recreation, retail and eldercare facilities.

Thursday night’s 3-2 vote from the Planning Board sends the zoning proposal onto Town Council, who will have the final say.

A point of contention for residents and board members was an adjusted building height allowance, permitting a maximum of 70 feet if the building encompasses parking. If approved, the zoning would require the town to acquire a new fire truck to service the increased heights.

“It’s a little disturbing to me,” said resident Rich Balano. “It really changes the character of this town if we’re going to go up that high. I get the concept but I totally disagree in applying it to Kittery.”

Balano said many property owners pick Kittery for its small-town feel, and they don’t want it to become “a Portsmouth.”

“We want to keep the character small,” he said. “I would look at things like our prior Comprehensive Plan and the one being tossed around (right now), the preamble starts right off, ‘We’re a small town.’ I get the concept of trying to move some of the development towards the interstate, but to me, guys, this is still too tall for our small town.”

In 2015, Balano sued the Planning Board over its decision to approve plans to build an 83-room Hampton Inn hotel on Route 1, one of the reasons being the building’s height. A judge upheld the decision in 2016.

Resident Bill McCarthy echoed Balano’s sentiments, and said the town should be “very careful” in raising building heights.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien penned a letter of support for the 70-foot height, with the caveat that as buildings are built, “public safety impact fees and other funding mechanisms are put in place to allow for the trade of our current ladder and upgrade to a short wheel base, single axle, 107-foot aerial ladder.” The Fire Department can currently service buildings at a maximum of 50 feet.

“Seven-story buildings in Kittery,” said Planning Board member Mark Alesse. “I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense especially if it requires the purchase of new firefighting equipment. That would fall on the townspeople.”

Planning Board member Ronald Ledgett said he would support the height increase only if it provided incentive for affordable housing. He called it a “unique opportunity” on that particular piece of land, and noted the height increase would not be a precedence for other areas in town.

“The benefit to the town of doing it needs to be very clear, and from my point of view, it’s reasonably-priced housing for people who can’t afford some of the other stuff being built in town,” Ledgett said.

Drew Fitch, member of both the Planning Board and town inclusionary housing working group, said the consensus of the latter was the town wasn’t ready to insert affordable housing incentives into that particular proposal. However, if approved, the zoning could later be amended to include it.

“I like the height limits as written in here, primarily because it does give us some flexibility to try something different,” said Planning Board member Dutch Dunkelberger. “I have no problems with recommending this to Town Council.”

Planning Board member Russell White said he, too, would like to see affordable housing incentives included. But if the zoning change meant new equipment for the Fire Department, he felt that decision should go to Town Council.

“I think it’s very much a Town Council type of decision if we really need to have another fire truck with a 100-plus foot ladder to service who knows what buildings that haven’t been built yet, that’s a decision for the council,” White said. “I would definitely approve this as a proposal for Town Council consideration.”

Alesse and Ledgett voted against recommending the proposal to Town Council, which will eventually schedule a second public hearing to gather comments on the matter.

