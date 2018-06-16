Portland Pride lets its rainbow flag fly

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Troy R. Bennett , BDN Staff • June 16, 2018 3:57 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of rainbow-clad partygoers and spectators filled downtown streets on Saturday for the annual Pride Portland Festival parade. The jubilant procession capped a week of pride events celebrating the accomplishments of the LGBTQ community.

The parade route ran from Monument Square to a festival in Deering Oaks Park. Bikers, politicians, drag artists and businesses all turned out in their colorful best. Children on the sidewalk waited for hurled candy. Dogs panted in the midday sun.

Fire trucks, school children and nursing homes got in on the fun, too. Couples smooched and Black Lives Matter chants arose. Food vendors and merchants waited in the park where a stage was set up. Dancing was expected to last all afternoon.

