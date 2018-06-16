Portland Pride lets its rainbow flag fly

Deering High School junior Alli Donovan screams while marching in Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday. Thousands of rainbow-clad partygoers and spectators filled downtown streets for the jubilant procession celebrating the accomplishments of the LGBTQ community.
Thousands of rainbow-clad partygoers and spectators filled downtown streets on Saturday for the annual Pride Portland Festival parade. The jubilant procession capped a week of pride events celebrating the accomplishments of the LGBTQ community.
The parade route ran from Monument Square to a festival in Deering Oaks Park. Bikers, politicians, drag artists and businesses all turned out in their colorful best. Children on the sidewalk waited for hurled candy. Dogs panted in the midday sun.
Fire trucks, school children and nursing homes got in on the fun, too. Couples smooched and Black Lives Matter chants arose. Food vendors and merchants waited in the park where a stage was set up. Dancing was expected to last all afternoon.
Bikers (top) lead the way at the start of Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday. Zoe Halldorson (left, middle photo) and Beth MacGray snuggle while watching the parade. Colorful, jubilant paraders (above left and right) carry signs and flags.
Leigham Puthoff, 7, carries a sign while marching in Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday.
A woman in a retirement community bus waves a rainbow flag in Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday.
Equality Maine (top photo) and Black Lives Matter (above, middle left) marchers make their way down the street in Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday. Spectators dressed in rainbow colors (above left) line the route. Zam Zager (above right) of the Maine Democratic Party's marching contingent, blows bubbles.
Regan White leads a group of marchers in drag during Portland's annual Pride Portland Festival parade on Saturday.
