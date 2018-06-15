Local sports: golf, Little League, harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

June 15, 2018 10:13 pm

Golf

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1. (three-way tie) Chris Dunifer, Bob King, Peter Beatham, Dick Crawford, Ed Dorion, +2; Phil Newbury, Bob Sekera, Robbie Robinson, Rick Robertson, Ed StHeart, +2; Kermit Bailey, Wayne Harriman, Dickie Reed, Grady Stevenson, Dave Barber,+2; 4.Tim Gallant, Doug Higgins, Jim Hancock, Don Goodness, Pat Davis Even; 5. Ralph Holyoke, Steve Smith, Bruce Dunifer, Duane Hanson, John Richards -2; Pins: No. 7 Jim Hancock 5-4; No. 9 Ed Dorion 2-9; No. 16 Pat Davis 16-3

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — 1. Dave Robertson, Richard Baker, Dale Anthony (-5); 2. Ben Sawyer, Ron Allen, Bruce MacGregor (-4); 3. Bruce Blanchard, Bob Francis, Bob Fraser (-1); Robin Young, Bruce Bradbury Sr., Mac Cassell (-1); Barry Harris, Warren Young, Alan Cust; Ken Goldstein, Bob Landis, Kerry Woodbury (par); Pins: Nos. 2 and 6 Ben Sawyer 7-10, 9-3

At Hermon Meadow GC

Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Golf Classic — Gross: 1. Philip Badger III, Philip Badger, Jr., Gary Gerow, Justin Tapley, 57; Net: 1. Jake Armstrong, Richard Armstrong, Roger McKenzie, Stephen Villet 44; 2. Kevin Bernier, Alan Comeau, Mark Kunstman, Richard Redman 46: Pin: No. 16 Rick Redmond 10-5, Long Drive: Women, Dawn Eaton; Men, Nate Freeman, Putting Contest Winner: Matt Alaimo;’ Chipping Contest Winner: Catherine Allen

At Dexter Muni GC

Senior Scramble — Ron Moody, Herb Tenney, Urban Clukey, Al Martin and D. Richardson, Donnie Williams, Don Swain, George Prince and Joe Keaveney, Bob Herring, Paul Violette, Charlie Craig and Ray Mountain, Jim Tobin, Bob Ryder, Ross Morancie 33s

Two-Man Scramble — Gross: Sean Farnsworth, Ray Mountain and Paul Farnsworth, Sean Farnsworth 32; Net: Herb Tenney, Dale Wright 29; Randy Moulton, Frank Reynolds 30; Chad Graffam, Brian Salsbury 33; Pins: No 4 Ray Mountain 6-5, No. 8 Sean Farnsworth 11-1

At Kebo Valley GC

Pins and Skins — Gross Skins: 7. Mark Foley, 14. Roger Willis, 15. Jake Willis; Net Skins: 1. Andy Cough, 4. George Merrill, 12. Calvin Tweedie, 13. Calvin Tweedie; Pins: 4. Jake Willis 8-11, 6. Jake Willis 20-7, 9. George Merrill 16-3, 15. Roger Willis 11-2; Green Mountain: 1. Frank DeRevere , Lornie Smith, Jake Blaisdell, Rocco Fucetola 119 Points, 2. Hank Tibbetts, David Closson, Chris Coston, Doug Lackey 117 Points; Individual: A. Hank Tibbetts 33, B. David Closson, Mark Foley 35, C. Jake Blaisdell 36, D. Chris Coston 39

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Kiwanis 7, Rotary 2

Kiwanis top hitters: Bryson Madden 3 singles; Gabe Gifford 2 doubles; Alex McCannell 2 singles; winning pitcher: Alex McCannell; Rotary: Ridge Mitchell double, 2 singles

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,000

Roman Conqueror N, Da Ingraham, 7.40 3.40 3.20

Hp Bushido Dragjet, Da Deslandes, 2.40 2.40

Poocham Rocket, Ga Mosher, 4.40

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (1/2) $10.20; Tri. (1/2/4) $48.80

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

Gaelic Thunder, Mc Sowers, 15.20 7.20 3.80

A World Apart, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10

Beach Fighter A, Jo Beckwith, 3.20

T: 2:00.0. Ex. (2/3) $16.40; Tri. (2/3/5) $98.40; 1st Half DD (1/2) $83.20

THIRD, Trot, $3,200

Command The Fire, He Campbell, 3.20 2.80 2.40

Mary Girl, Iv Davies, 20.40 9.80

Cash Empire, Da Ingraham, 5.60

T: 2:01.0. Ex. (7/2) $33.80; Tri. (7/2/5) $108.80

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Pembroke Newt, Sh Thayer, 2.40 2.20 2.20

Made Of Iron, Mc Sowers, 9.00 5.00

Ragnar J, Ga Mosher, 2.10

T: 2:00.3. Ex. (3/1) $25.00; Tri. (3/1/5) $41.00

FIFTH, Pace, $4,200

Sir Jake’s Z Tam, Da Deslandes, 3.40 2.80 2.40

Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 3.60 2.80

Intrepid Hall, Sh Thayer, 4.00

T: 1:57.1. Ex. (2/6) $6.20; Tri. (2/6/3) $26.20

SIXTH, Pace, $3,500

Love Without End, Sh Thayer, 8.20 4.00 2.20

Roddy’s Nor’easter, Da Ingraham, 4.00 2.10

Bullseye, Ga Mosher, 2.10

T: 1:57.3. Ex. (3/1) $23.40; Tri. (3/1/5) $44.20

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,200

Pembroke Passionly, He Campbell, 6.00 3.80 2.40

Hot Cakes, Sh Thayer, 6.00 3.80

Pembroke Bambino, An Harrington, 2.20

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (5/2) $22.40; Tri. (5/2/3) $58.60; Pick 3 (2/3/5) $48.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,500

Five Cent Deposit, An Harrington, 39.20 20.60 3.00

Darlington Stripe, Da Ingraham, 11.60 2.80

Robocall Hanover, Ga Mosher, 2.20

T: 1:56.0. Ex. (6/4) $194.60; Tri. (6/4/5) $1,131.20; 1st Half Late Double (5/6) $221.60; Total Handle: $17,181