Saturday, June 16, 2018: Maine’s drug problem, Trump crosses the Rubicon, counter homophobia

Maine’s drug problem

As a new resident of Maine, I am dumbfounded at the recent legalization of marijuana in Maine. Everyone agrees that there is an opioid crisis in this state and around the country. So how does legalizing marijuana make any sense? It doesn’t.

Medical marijuana is a scam because the medicinal value of marijuana can be obtained without the THC component that gets people high. Make the marijuana oils without THC available for medical use. Now the Democrats running for governor want to make “shooting galleries” available to illegal drug users so they can shoot up under supervision. This is absolutely asinine. The goal should be getting people off of illegal drugs not enabling their destructive behavior.

I predict there will be a lot of unintended consequences in Maine as a result of the legalization of marijuana and the problems will only be compounded if the Democrats are ever allowed to open the “shooting galleries.”

Joseph McMahon

Greenville

Violence begets violence

The news photos with the article “Maine mother struggles to help her violent son” show her 11-year-old son with a toy bandolier strapped on his chest filled with “real looking” fake bullets and both hands in a simulated gun shooting position. The other photo shows him with his toy gun that shoots foam darts at his feet. I ask what is wrong with this article and these pictures.

This article showcases him with his “weapons” while his mother asserts concern about his violence. Examples used cite him as drawing a picture of himself with a gun shooting a fellow student. He drew another picture of a knife stabbing another student. She says there have been other acts of violence.

I don’t know who gave him those “guns,” etc., that he posed with in the photos but allowing him to have them doesn’t steer him away from violent behavior or thinking of violent behavior. In fact, he just may feel quite special to have gotten his photos in the paper with his “gun” items and due to his violence. I don’t know that the drama of the photos send the appropriate message to this family or the public unless the message is please don’t let your children play act with fake weapons while complaining about their violent behavior.

Beth Gott

Kenduskeag

Counter homophobia

Unfortunately, what most people remember as being different at Bangor Pride 2017 was not the switch from Pride Marshals to the Rainbow Awards. It was the protesters. For the first time in years, anti-LGBTQ+ protesters were at Bangor Pride, holding signs covered in both hate speech and rainbows in a tactic known as “dog-whistle politics,” knowing that members of the LGBTQ+ community would see the signs, initially think they were in support, and then realize that the message was one of hate. These protesters were members of the Mansion Church.

This was not the first time the Mansion Church had used dog-whistle tactics to target the LGBTQ+ community. The group chalks messages in Bangor, often picking messages that use the word “love,” but the full scripture referenced is one of condemnation. Sometimes, they skip the subtleties and focus heavily on “sins” and “damnation.”

There’s no “praying the gay away.” There’s no changing one’s sexuality or gender identity, and attempts to do so lead to high suicidality rates. It isn’t possible to kill LGBTQ+ identity, only LGBTQ+ people.

We who live in the Bangor area should not forget our own history with anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. This July will be the 34th anniversary of Charlie Howard’s murder, fueled by homophobia. We must continue to do the hard work that goes into making our community a safer place for all, and this involves calling out harmful behavior when it’s on our streets and within spaces of celebration.

Vincent Delight

Bangor

Trump crosses the Rubicon

We have now reached a perilous point in American political history.

We have a president who has declared, on his own personal tweet no less, that he absolutely has the right to pardon himself of any crime, even if he has to leave office afterward. Please note that he is not specifying crime committed during his term, implying that he can absolve himself of any crime in his past, preventing any form of prosecution. He has stated that he would not do so, but that he does have that right. By making this statement, Trump has crossed the Rubicon.

He obviously feels that his authority supersedes that of Congress and the Supreme Court. Republicans are being silent or quietly emphasizing that he stated that he said he would not pardon himself.

Democrats are being vocal in their apprehension of President Donald Trump’s remarks. However, with the Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, they are justifiably concerned that any move against the president would be blocked by the Republicans.

Partisan politics prevails once more. By either silence or division, Congress hands Trump a victory.

“Alea iacta est!”—“The die is cast!” – Gaius Julius Caesar, January 49 BCE.

Should we allow this one man to disrupt our republic the way Caesar did his own.

Allen Stephenson

Southwest Harbor

Act on climate now

Ice in the Antarctic is melting three times faster than during the previous decade. What does this mean? Faster sea level rise and ocean warming, contributing to increased flooding and more severe storms, with coastal cities on the front lines. Last year, was a record year for hurricanes, floods, droughts, and fires, but with increased warming, these events will occur with even greater frequency.

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels now. We need to let our legislators know that we want them to address climate change.

One common-sense approach that is gaining bipartisan support is “carbon fee and dividend” where the costs of using fossil fuels are more fairly assessed and dividends are returned to every U.S. household. If you are concerned about the environment and your children’s future, learn about “carbon fee and dividend” and if it makes sense to you, let your legislators know. Act today because when you’re cleaning up after a windstorm or flood, you won’t have the time.

Gerry Gross

Bangor