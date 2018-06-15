State
June 15, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | CMP | Sanford High School
State

Maine-based Coast Guard rescues sea turtles, seizes 6 tons cocaine

U.S. Coast Guard | BDN
U.S. Coast Guard | BDN
The Kittery-based Coast Guard cutter Campbell hauled over $200 million worth of cocaine on its most recent 80-day counter-narcotics voyage overseas. The ship and its 100-person crew returned to its home port on Friday.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A crew aboard a Maine-based Coast Guard ship seized cocaine valued at over $200 million during an 80-day voyage to combat drug trafficking, the agency said.

Coast Guard cutter Campbell returned to its homeport of Kittery on Friday with the 12,000-pound haul, estimated to be worth $209 million, the Coast Guard said. The drug seizures came from six disrupted smuggling shipments. The 100-person crew detained 24 suspected smugglers, according to the agency.

During its nearly three-month patrol, the crew also rescued three sea turtles tangled in discarded fishing gear, the agency said.

“Our efforts to integrate with partner agencies and nations are key to the safe and successful execution of these complex interdiction operations as we work together to remove cocaine bound for the United States and help dismantle criminal networks,” Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, commanding officer of the Campbell, said.

The 29-year-old cutter makes regular anti-narcotic patrols overseas, often hauling in what is worth millions on the streets.

During this most recent patrol, the ship was equipped with a Florida-based MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. It monitored parts of the East Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central and South America, the agency said, and worked in concert with other law enforcement agencies as part of an international anti-smuggling task force.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like