June 15, 2018
Two people severely burned in explosion, fire at Waldoboro home

Waldoboro Fire Department | BDN
Two people taken to the hospital with severe burns following an explosion at a home in Waldoboro.
By CBS 13

Two people were severely burned after an explosion and fire at a home in Waldoboro.

The fire happened Thursday night on Dutch Neck Road.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was fully involved.

Two people who were inside the home at the time of the explosion were burned.

First responders found the victims outside and took them to the hospital.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss. They planned to return to the scene Friday to continue their investigation.

