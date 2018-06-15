Newly released court document offers gruesome details on death of Bar Harbor teen

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • June 15, 2018 12:37 pm

Updated: June 15, 2018 12:49 pm

A man accused of killing a 19-year old Bar Harbor woman was recorded on a security camera dragging her lifeless body across a school playground toward a wooded area where her body was later found, according to an affidavit filed in court by Maine State Police.

Mikaela Conley died of blunt force trauma to her head and by strangulation, detective Tom Pickering of Maine State Police wrote in the affidavit, which was publicly released Friday.

The document, which describes details in the alleged murder of Mikaela Conley, had been impounded at the request of the Maine attorney general’s office, but was released Friday after Justice Bruce Mallonee rescinded the impoundment order.

Accused of killing Conley is Jalique Keene, 21, a Bar Harbor man who had attended grade school and high school with Conley. He remains held without bail at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Until now, few details have been released about the killing, which has shocked many local residents in Bar Harbor, a summer tourist destination that was just getting busy with visitors when Conley went missing on May 31. Searchers found her body two days later, on Saturday, June 2, in woods adjacent to Conners Emerson Elementary School.

Conley’s death is the first alleged murder on Mount Desert Island since 2006 and the first alleged murder in Bar Harbor in recent memory.

Conley’s close friends and family have declined to comment about the matter or about the people involved, as have close friends and family of Keene. Prior to the release of the affidavit, police had not released any information about the alleged murder, other than to say they believe Keene is responsible.

On Saturday, June 9 Conley’s family held a gathering for friends and community members to remember her at their restaurant 2 Cats on Cottage Street in downtown Bar Harbor, which is located only a few hundred yards away from where her body was found. A public vigil for Conley was held on the local Village Green on June 11.

