Portion of Route 1A in Holden closed due to crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 15, 2018 8:28 am

A 2-mile stretch of Route 1A in Holden is expected to be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Friday following a car crash that snapped a utility pole.

The road, blocked off between the entrance to Interstate 395 and Copeland Hill Road, was expected to closed for two to three hours, according to Penobscot County dispatch. The crash knocked down the pole sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Dispatch was not aware of any reported injuries.

