Northern Maine residents concerned about development in unorganized territories

By Melissa Lizotte, The County • June 15, 2018 7:04 pm

MARS HILL, Maine — Several people expressed concerns about a proposal that could lead to more commercial development in unorganized territories of Aroostook County and the state during a public informational meeting held at the Bigrock Ski Lodge on June 14.

The Land Use Planning Commission has proposed zoning changes that would allow new subdivision or commercial development in Maine’s 1.8 million acres of Unorganized Territory. Under the proposal, development could occur within 10 linear miles of designated “rural hub” communities, but not on land already protected by conservation restrictions.

Under the commission’s current one-mile adjacency rule, any new development in unorganized townships has to be within one road mile of existing similar development, such as a cluster of camps or an existing business.

Thursday’s meeting in Mars Hill was organized by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which is based in Augusta and opposes the LUPC’s proposed policy.

Carly Peruccio, forest and wildlife outreach coordinator for NRCM, said at the meeting that people she has met with from many communities, such as Patten and Millinocket, are concerned that allowing commercial development further from town lines would discourage businesses and families from settling in the already established communities.

